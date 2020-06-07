Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died on Sunday, June 7. The 39-year-old actor breathed his last at the Sagar Apollo hospital in Bengaluru. As mentioned in a report published in The News Minute, Chiranjeevi’s family members took him to the hospital in an unconscious state. His body has been handed over to the Jayanagar Police for an autopsy. Also Read - Salman Khan to Play Prithviraj's Role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, a Telugu Remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer?

His sudden demise shocked the entire film industry as several celebs from the Sandalwood industry took to social media to mourn the actor's death.

Popular actor Allu Sirish was one of the first celebs who informed about the death of the actor in his tweet. His post read, "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏" (sic)

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He’s just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Former cricketer Anil Kumble, who also knew Chiranjeevi, offered condolences to his family members and called him a talented actor. His tweet read, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends.” (sic). Check out more tweets here:

Just heard the news about the sudden demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. I am deeply sad and shocked to hear this, gone too soon. May God give strength to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. #ChiranjeeviSarja — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) June 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Kannada Actor #ChiranjeeviSarja (39) passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He is the nephew of popular South Indian actor #Arjun and brother of #DhruvaSarja. He got married to actress #MeghanaRaj in 2018. Condolences to his family#RIPChiruSarja pic.twitter.com/L0rQ05ri69 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi was known for his work in films like Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Dandam Dashagunam and Vayuputra among others. His last on-screen performance remains Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna. He is survived by his wife Meghana. They got married in May 2018 after dating for 10 years. Chiranjeevi was the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. May his soul rest in peace!