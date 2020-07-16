Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to social media to share the news of his diagnosis and mentioned that all those who came in contact with them in the last few days should get themselves checked for the virus. Dhruva, who is the younger brother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, added that both he and his wife have mild symptoms and they are admitted to a hospital for further treatment. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Sarja Holds Prayer Meet For The Late Actor, Shares Pics

Dhruva's tweet read, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe." (sic)

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼
— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Dhruva and his family have already been suffering from a tough phase after losing Chiranjeevi a few weeks back. The popular Kannada star passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His wife, Meghana Raj, was three months pregnant when the actor died.

Meanwhile, Dhruva is awaiting the release of his next film which has been delayed due to the pandemic. The actor will be seen in a film titled Pogari that features Rashmika Mandana in the lead. It was slated to hit the screens in March but the pandemic ruined the plans.

Dhruva is the third person from the Kannada film industry who has been found COVID-19 positive. Earlier, director Rockline Venkatesh and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh were also tested positive. They are admitted to a hospital.

