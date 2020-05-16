Kannada film French Biryani has joined the list of the movies that are going to have a digital premiere soon instead of a theatre-screening. Producers across the film industries in India have decided to release some films digitally rather than waiting for the theatres to re-open after the COVID-19 lockdown. French Biryani is the first Kannada film that has gone to the OTT space as more films are expected to follow the suit. Also Read - After Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Biopic Goes to Amazon Prime Video

Interestingly, like most other films that are releasing in the OTT space, this Puneeth Rajkumar film has also gone to Amazon Prime Video. With this, the actor becomes the first star from the Sandalwood industry to be taking the Kannada cinema to the digital platform.

French Biryani is slated to hit the screens on July 24. However, considering that theatres might get more time to get back in form even if the government allows the industry to function again, the makers decided to crack a good deal with Amazon and have a wide release digitally.

The other South Indian films that will be releasing digitally are Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) and Law (Kannada).

This movie is also expected to help other low-budget movies that are made in the regional industries to find a way for their digital release. An official statement by the Producers Guild of India also mentioned that the producers are in support of the digital release of films while many distributors and exhibitors condemn the move. Which side are you at?