Kannada TV actor Chandana committed suicide on Monday after consuming poison. The 29-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru but breathed her last even before receiving any treatment. According to reports, she committed suicide after her boyfriend Dinesh allegedly refused to marry her. Reports also suggest that she recorded a video of herself committing suicide and sent the clip to her boyfriend his family and her family.

She shot herself consuming poison and elaborated that she took the decision because of her breakup with five-year-long boyfriend Dinesh. In the video, she allegedly said that the breakup was unannounced and left her heartbroken. The incident took place on May 28 and came to light on Monday morning.

According to local daily's report, Chandana was forced to stay committed with Dinesh even after he had cheated on her. Despite the adultery, she kept asking him about the future and marriage plans but he always dodged the question. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with him for a long five years but could not take it anymore.

The actor’s family members are also aware that Dinesh cheated on her with numerous girls and reportedly, she elaborated in the video that she has been ‘used’ in every way over the last five years.

It is also been said that Dinesh rushed Chandana to the hospital but ran away after learning that she has died. Her family has lodged a complaint with Siddaguntaoalya Police claiming him responsible for her death and also alleged that insults hurled by his family members. Dinesh, his mother, father, and uncle have been booked by the police.