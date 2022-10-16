Kantara Box Office Day 2: Kantara is not only receiving rave reviews but also doing exceptionally well at the box office. The Rishab Shetty directorial is a great boost for indie filmmakers coming up with out-of-the-box narratives. The action-thriller has turned out to be a milestone for not only Sandalwood but Bollywood as well. Kantara was released in 1200 screens, but the figures were lesser on its first day. However, later on Saturday the movie witnessed a 100 % jump at the Hindi belt. According to a Box Office India report, “Kantara (Hindi) showed huge growth on Saturday as collections were in the Rs 2.5-2.75 Crore nett range which takes the business of the film to around Rs 3.75 Crore nett. The film went up around 150% and there was some business from the South in Hindi which was minimal on Friday.”Also Read - Kantara Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET ON KANTARA BOX OFFICE DAY 1:

#Kantara *#Hindi version* opens better than recent dubbed films… Picked up pace towards the evening… #Maharashtra leads, North circuits low… Dependent on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/VBhq3wsFwF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2022

KANTARA ALL SET TO SURPASS KARTHIKEYA 2, PS-1 AT THE HINDI BELT

Notably, Kantara‘s first day collections at the Hindi belt are much better than Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, GodFather (Hindi) and Vikram. The movie collected Rs 1.27 Crore on Friday at the Hindi belt, raking more moolah than earlier films starring R Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan. The BOI report also stated, “The film is driven by Mumbai circuit which easily went over Rs 1 Crore nett while contribution from Maharashtra state is around Rs 1.25 Crore nett. It further mentioned, “South films like Rocketry, Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 have got up respectable numbers in the that Rs 20-25 crore nett and this film should really surpass those numbers going by the Saturday growth of the film.”

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S INSTAGRAM POST ON KANATARA’S SATURDAY COLLECTION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

CHECK OUT KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION AT THE HINDI BELT:

Friday – Rs 1 Crore approx.

Saturday – Rs 2.75 Crore approx.

TOTAL – Rs 3.75 Crore approx.

KANTARA SHOWS SOLID GROWTH ON SATURDAY

Sharing Kantara’s second day collections, Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* springs a big surprise, as biz jumps on Day 2 [+ 116.54%]… Although the 2-day total may seem low, the solid growth and trending are clear indicators that it will score on Day 3… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.02 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Kantara is a Kannada language thriller, written and directed by actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty.

