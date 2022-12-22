Kantara Sent For Oscars 2023 Consideration as Hombale Productions Confirms Kantara 2

After SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been sent for Oscars consideration. Meanwhile, RRR's song Naatu Naatu and India's The Last Film Show have been shortlisted for nominations. Read on.

Kantara Sent For Oscars 2023 Consideration as Hombale Productions Confirms Kantara 2

Kantara for Oscars: Kantara has now been sent for consideration at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film’s producers – Hombale Productions – confirmed on Wednesday that they have sent the Rishab Shetty starrer to be considered for the nominations at the Oscars 2023. Speaking to a leading daily, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Productions said they are hopeful for the film’s nominations and its importance in representing Indian culture worldwide.

Vijay told India Today, “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come. Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.” He also confirmed the plans for Kantara 2 and revealed that they need to decide whether it will be a prequel or a sequel to the first film. Vijay was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying, “Rishab is away and once he is back, we will discuss what we want to do — a sequel or a prequel. We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline.”

RRR SHORTLISTED FOR OSCARS NOMINATIONS

Earlier, SS Rajamouli submitted RRR at the Oscars and on Thursday, the Academy released the list of the shortlisted names in the 10 categories. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer made it to the shortlist for its energetic song ‘Naatu Naatu’. Even India’s Official entry to the Oscars – The Last Film Show also got shortlisted for the ‘International Feature Film’ category.

The final nominations will be out on January 24. The voting will run from January 12-17. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.