KGF 2: KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is all set to release in India on April 14. The Kannada film directed by Prashanth Neel, has already started 'rocking' the internet. The first reviews have gone viral on the internet and it gets love and only love. The second instalment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The actors associated with the film were busy promoting the movie in full swing.

In a recent interview, Yash was asked about the pressure he must be having after he was compared with Prabhas as one of his fans had said 'Yash is the next Prabhas for Bollywood'. Reacting to the statement, he told Bollywood Hungama, "I will be the first Yash; Prabhas is also a fantastic actor with all due respect."

Yash further added, "I will take it as a compliment because of all that Prabhas has achieved." He also revealed how he always believed how to 'be yourself' and comparison is something he always avoids.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has got a tremendous Advance Booking report and the film is only looking at creating history at the Box Office. The movie has grossed Rs 33 crore across the country in advance. The data has been derived by tracking over 13000 shows, including IMAX 2D format.