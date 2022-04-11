KGF 2 beats RRR four days before release: Seems like KGF 2 is set to make some unprecedented records at the Box Office. The Yash starrer has already surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market. As per the latest trade buzz, KGF 2 is all set to create a thunderous record at the Box Office on its opening day itself considering the advance booking reports which are only expected to go higher from her.Also Read - Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Style Rules Hearts, Makes it 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer' - Check First Review

As per a viral tweet made from the official handle of the Indian Box Office, KGF: Chapter 2 has already earned Rs 20.25 crore (gross) with maximum business – Rs 11.40 crore coming from the Hindi version, followed by Rs 4.90 crore from the Kannada version which is where Rockstar Yash belong from. Also Read - KGF 2 First Review: Yash Starrer is 'Epic Blockbuster, Will go Down in History' - Check Viral Post

Here’s how much KGF 2 has fetched from its advance booking on day one in all the languages:

Hindi: Rs 11.40 crore

Kannada: Rs 4.90 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 1.90 crore

Telugu: Rs 5 lakh

Total Day 1 advance booking (gross): Rs 20.25 crore

Interestingly, the advance booking figure for day one is much bigger than what RRR had recorded upon its release. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer collected Rs 5 crore in advance bookings on day one. Following the same trend, the tickets for KGF 2 have been sold for as much as Rs 2000 per seat in Delhi and Rs 1500 per set in Mumbai which is magnanimous and also gives an idea about the film’s terrific Box Office estimates.

#Xclusiv… ‘KGF 2’ 6 AM SHOWS & MORE…

🔥 #KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

🔥 Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

#Xclusiv… 'KGF 2' 6 AM SHOWS & MORE…

🔥 #KGF2 advance booking PHENOMENAL

🔥 Morning shows to start as early as 6 am in #Mumbai and #Pune

🔥 Ticket prices at *select locations*: ₹ 1450 / ₹ 1500 per seat [#Mumbai] and ₹ 1800 / ₹ 2000 per seat [#Delhi]

KGF 2 is the sequel to Yash starrer KGF: Chapter One released in 2017 to a great response from the audience. The Prashanth Neel-directorial is facing a Box Office clash with Thalapthy Vijay starrer Beast. Both the stars enjoy a mammoth following in the South film industries and are slowly making their way up in the pan-India space. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on KGF 2!