Nora Fatehi in KGF 2: The buzz around Yash starrer KGF 2 is increasing everyday. The Prashanth-Neel directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has so far remained untouched from the pandemic. The makers are going ahead with their original release date – July 16 and waiting for the theatres to re-open soon. However, a new update around the film has definitely added more excitement around its release. If a report in an entertainment portal is to be believed, then the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have got Nora Fatehi on board for a special dance number in the film.

The first film in the series featured Mouni Roy grooving with Yash on a peppy dance number. However, this time, Nora, who has impressed the world over with her scintillating dance moves, will be seen adding the right amount of spark on-screen. A report in Koimoi mentioned that Nora has already shot for the special song. A source close to the production told the portal that the popular dance flew to Hyderabad in February this year to shoot for the song and the makers are currently in the post-production work to stitch the number in the final print of the film.

Meanwhile, Yash is also trying his best to entertain the viewers and match their expectations with KGF 2. Earlier, a few reports suggested that he was also working on his Hindi diction to dub for Hindi dialogues, however, he dropped the plans later. The dialogues for the Hindi version of the film are being dubbed by popular dubbing artiste Sanket Mhatre who has given voice to Rocky.

In KGF 2, Yash’s Rocky will be seen locking horns with Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera who has returned to claim his rights over the KGF mines. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in important roles. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on KGF: Chapter 2!