KGF 2 New Release Date Out: The wait is finally over and here is the reason for fans to rejoice. The makers of the much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to have a theatrical release on April 14, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a new poster of the film unveiling the release date. The poster features Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena.

Sharing the poster, Sanjay wrote, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14. (sic)"

Check It Out Here:

The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.

