KGF 2 review: KGF 2 is here and has already started ‘rocking’ the internet. The first reviews of the Prashanth Neel directorial are going viral on the internet and adding more to the excitement building around its release. While the Yash starrer will be hitting the theatres on Thursday, the film has been screened for a selected audience outside India.Also Read - Yash Versus Thalapathy Vijay: Check Box Office Advance Bookings of KGF 2 And Beast

Umair Sandu, who is one of the members of the Censor Board overseas, took to Instagram stories to share his review of the film. In his long post on social media, the film critic called KGF 2 an ‘epic blockbuster.’ He also wrote that the film is a masterclass for those trying to make a massy entertaining film that looks solid on all parameters. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence on Jersey vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Box Office Clash: 'It's About The Good Film...'

The post reads, “The breathtaking, larger-than-life frames grandiose and opulent production design and stunning visual effects impart sheen and sparkle. The action portions provide ample exhilarating moments and I must add, it commands repeat viewing. KGF 2 is powered by strong performances from the skilled cast. Having said that, the eyes are on the protagonist and antagonist all the while. Yash is electrifying and Sanjay Dutt is outstanding. KGF 2 is akin to a typhoon that will end the dry spell at the BO and go down as a textbook on how to make a solid entertainer. Epic Blockbuster (sic).” Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2: Director Prashant Reveals Yash Scripted Most of His Own Dialogues

SHOCKING Detail First Review of #KGFChapter2 from Censor Board on my Instagram Story ! AN EPIC BLOCKBUSTER all the way. #Yash is Electrifying. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Link : https://t.co/KiLDFANoit pic.twitter.com/X5c6h3q2Y6 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2022

KGF 2 features Sanjay Dutt in the role of a larger-than-life villain. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Archana Jois among others. It is the second part of the KGF franchise and shows Rocky Bhai’s fight to win the KGF Gold Mines and end the atrocities on the those working there.

Earlier, while speaking about being inspired by the cinema of the ’70s, director Prashanth Neel told the media that he’s been a huge fan of those action entertainers starring Amitabh Bachchan that spoke to the local audience and resonated with their real-life issues. KGF 2 has got a tremendous Advance Booking report and the film is only looking at creating history at the Box Office.