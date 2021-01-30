Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Now, as per the latest reports, Yash will be dubbing his own Hindi lines. A source close to the development told SpotboyE, “Southern superstars like Rajinikanth and Ramcharan Teja often make the mistake of getting a professional dubbing artiste to do their Hindi dialogues. That is the worst thing an actor can do to his career in Hindi cinema. Yash won’t make that mistake.” Also Read - Can KGF 2 Mint Rs 500 Crore Worldwide? A Detailed Box Office Analysis of Yash's Film

Currently, Yash is busy brushing up his Hindi and accent to avoid any mistakes. It is rightly said by the iconic French director Jean Luc Godard that when a dubbing artiste does the lines it is half a performance when we see one actor and we hear another. Earlier, Prabhas dubbed his own lines for the film Saaho.

On Friday evening, the makers announced that Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer will hit the theatres on July 16, 2021. The film is based on Rocky (played by Yash), who has built an empire for himself through the bad world of crime and will be seen controlling Kolar Gold Mines. However, this time he has a much dangerous enemy Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt), and politician Ramika Sen (played by Raveena Tandon), who will reportedly influence Rocky's control over Gold Mines.

The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.

