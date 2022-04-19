KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office: Yash starrer magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 has become the ninth highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide Box Office within five days of its release. The Prashant Neel-directorial passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and collected a whopping Rs 73.29 crore on its first Monday, thereby entering its first week with a bang.Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Enters The Week With a Smash in Hindi Market After Crossing Rs 550 Crore Worldwide - Check Detailed Report

KGF 2 has collected a total of Rs 625.12 crore after five days at the Box Office worldwide. This includes Rs 427.50 crore nett from India alone (five days – all languages). Not just the film has created history for all the people associated with it but it has also put the Kannada film industry on a global map.

Check the five-days worldwide Box Office breakup of KGF 2:

Thursday: Rs 165.37 crore

Friday: Rs 139.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 115.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 132.13 crore

Monday: Rs 73.29 crore

Total: Rs 625.12 crore

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS ₹600 club in just 5 days. Day 1 – ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 132.13 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 73.29 cr

Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: Yash Starrer Continues to Make History, Expected to Collect Rs 52 Crore in Hindi

Interestingly, Yash’s mass entertainer which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles has already surpassed the lifetime India collections of Dangal and Baahubali: The Beginning at the Box Office in just five days. The film earned Rs 47 crore nett (as per Koimoi) on day five (first Monday) and took its overall five-day business in India to Rs 427.50 crore.

Check the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films ever:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs 1031 crore

RRR – Rs 747 crore (still running in theatres)

KGF 2 – Rs 427.50 crore (still running in theatres)

Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 418 crore

2.0 – Rs 408 crore

Dangal – Rs 387.39 crore

What else? KGF 2 is also the first Kannada film to have surpassed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The film is constantly rising at the ticket window and has set many more records in its name. In fact, KGF: Chapter 1 (the prequel) was the first-ever Rs 100 crore Kannada film at the Box Office worldwide. Watch this space for all the latest updates on KGF 2 Box Office!