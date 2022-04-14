KGF 3 announcement in KGF 2: Seems like there’s no stopping Rocky Bhai as many fans are now waiting for KGF: Chapter 3. The industry has got an earth-shattering response with KGF: Chapter 2 that has hit the screens today – on Thursday, April 14. The first day-first shows are over in many parts of the country and fans have taken to Twitter to share posts about how the film has fulfilled all their expectations. But, one thing that has raised the eyebrows is the tweets that hint at the makers planning KGF 3.Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2 Star Yash Says He Shares A Special Bond With RRR Fame Junior NTR's Mom

As per many posts on Twitter, KGF 2 hints at the third film in the franchise and the official announcement will be made soon. Many fans have taken to social media to claim that the story of KGF 2 definitely promises the third part of the story. This also means that Rocky Bhai aka Rockstar Yash’s journey to rule the KGF goldmines is likely to continue for another part. Also Read - KGF 2 Star Yash and Niharika Nm Give Hilarious Twist to Violence Dialogue. Watch Viral Video

Check KGF 2 Twitter review here:

Also Read - KGF 2 Beats RRR With Record-Breaking Advance Booking For Day One 4 Days Before Release - Check Detailed Report

Did i ses a A380 in kgf-2 which dates back to 1981 ? #KGFChapter2 — Sanjay K Kumar (@thewildaperture) April 14, 2022

second Half out of park.. First half dram antha second half ni next level teskellaniki One of the greatest Gangster cinema ever from South India A new chapter of Pan Indian cinema of Neel in SS Rajamouli Era begins. Thats it#Kgfchapter2 https://t.co/ATADIq48NJ — Cena (@taNTRum_guy) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 Review By #Cinephile An Action Entertainer with an Emotional Touch of Epic Proportions.#Yash is apt & Terrific.Mind Blown perf by #Sanjay.Grand Making ,Top notch dialogues that touches heart.stunts & visuals look stunning.Kudoos to Dir.#Prashanth. ⭐4/5-MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/64z3nOWAQu — Cinephile Reviews (@RRCinephile) April 14, 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film boasts of a big starcast with the likes of Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj among others. Apart from Yash’s performance, the audience is totally in awe of how Dutt has taken over the screens in the role of antagonist Adheera. Dutt has himself spoken highly of his look and his performance while promoting the film, often comparing it with his popular roles in Khalnayak and Vaastav.

Have you watched KGF 2 yet? Are you also rooting for KGF 3 now? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Yash’s blockbuster!