KGF: Chapter Box Office Opening Day: Yash starrer KGF 2 is all set to completely destroy the Box Office with its terrific run in the first weekend. The film has opened to massive numbers on its opening day, especially in the Hindi circuit which also means that this Prashanth Neel-directorial has not just surpassed the records set by KGF: Chapter One, but has also set new records for any film releasing in the post-pandemic times.

As per the latest trade buzz, KGF 2 has recorded a whopping Rs 135-140 crore on day one which includes around Rs 50 crore from the Hindi market alone. The film is also likely to surpass the opening day business of RRR, both in the overall domestic market and in the Hindi belt as well.

With this earth-shattering business on the cards, KGF: Chapter 2 will be creating tremendous records with its opening weekend at the Box Office. In Hindi alone, the film is looking at the first weekend of over Rs 150 crore which will be a huge achievement. Meanwhile, the film has already surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast at the Box Office and almost swept it off the ticket window. So much so that more screens are being given to KGF: Chapter 2 for the weekend after the film received positive word-of-mouth as compared to Beast which has been performing only in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from KGF 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to enjoy a good run at the Box Office. The film is riding big and is setting new records for KGF 2 to break in the coming future. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on KGF 2!