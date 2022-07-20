Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan receiving death threats: Salman Khan has not been coming out of his house for a long time due to security reasons. The superstar and his father, Salim Khan, received death threats in a letter recently after which the Mumbai police tightened his security and his team limited his public appearances. His friend and actor Kiccha Sudeep now talked about the threats issued to the superstar and how such incidents prove that an actor’s life is vulnerable.Also Read - Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to ‘Love Storiya’ Memes From Brahmastra Song | Watch Exclusive Video

Speaking to india.com and the entire Zee Media, Kiccha said he got in touch with Salman after the death threats. He said the actor would immediately start cycling the moment he is allowed to step out of his house because he lives his life with freedom. Kiccha said, “I checked on him. Main Salman sir ke baare me ye bata deta hun ki unko abhi chodo, toh vo abhi paidal niklege, abhi cycling niklege vo. Ye unka decision nahi hai, ye unse pyar karne vale logo na and police deparment me jo kaam karte hain, unka responsibility hai. Varna vo abhi bhi niklege paidal. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Fighting Patriarchy in Bollywood: 'Aapko Bola Jayega Aap Arrogant Ho' | Exclusive

Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Salman Khan receiving death threats

Kiccha, who has worked with Salman in Dabangg 3 as the main antagonist, added that the reason he likes the superstar is not that he’s popular or is one of the most influential people in the industry, but because he has a good heart. “There’s a reason why I like him. I don’t like him because he has stardom. I adore him for his stardom but I like him because of the kind of human being he is. We started meeting each other more on the sets of Dabangg 3. Being an actor, stardom won’t impress me. And it’s the same for him. He connects to your heart, your truth and your humanity. Don’t go to him with two faces, he will know,” he said. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao Loves Healthy Flirting, Sanya Malhotra Gets ‘Shaadi Ke Rishte’ on DMs. Watch The Funniest Interview Ever | Exclusive

Vikrant Rona actor Kiccha Sudeep speaks on actors being vulnerable

When asked if such threats to stars or to their family and friends put them in a vulnerable position as human beings, Kiccha said it does but this is what they have chosen for themselves. “This is what we have chosen though. We have made a choice to be public figures. We can’t complain about it. We will get both the brickbats and the claps. You just don’t use the car steering to turn right or left, you also use it to dodge the jerks that come your way while you are driving. This is what you have to learn as an actor. Dodge and move on,” he explained.

Kiccha is gearing up for his big-budgeted adventure saga titled Vikrant Rona. The film, directed by Anup Bhandari, is releasing worldwide on July 28 in five Indian languages – Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and in foreign languages including Spanish, English, Italian and more. It also features Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez and debutant Neetha Ashok in important roles. Watch this space for the full interview with Kiccha Sudeep!