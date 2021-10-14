Karnataka: Kichcha Sudeep’s new film Kotigobbo 3 was supposed to release in theatres today, but due to a tiff between the film producer Soorappa Babu, and a financier, the films’ early morning shows were canceled. However, the fans went on a rampage in several cinema halls across Karnataka on Thursday after the film did not hit the screens.

Waiting eagerly for the film’s release, the fans gathered up outside several cinema halls on Thursday morning in a bid to watch the film, but to their disappointment, they learned that the film will release on Friday. Upset fans then broke the gate of the dreamland theatre and even indulged in stone-pelting.

Alarmed by the violence in the theatres, film producer Soorappa Babu and Sudeep appealed to the fans to not vandalise cinema theatres and confirmed that the film will release on Friday. He said, “My film could not be released today as I was cheated. There are many reasons. Some people have conspired against me. The film will be released tomorrow at 6 am, Please pardon me. I am not at fault.”



Sudeep also said, “I saw Babu’s video message. I know well who conspired against you. Only time will give the answer to them.”

Thank you all friends for ua support and love.

🤗❤ pic.twitter.com/Ri7Vhpwl3Q — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021



The film features also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P Ravi Shankar. The film is directed by Shiva Karthik.