Bengaluru: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise on Friday, October 29, came as a shock for the entire film fraternity. The actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack at the age of 46. The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Following his death, a 30-year-old man from Maruru village, Hanur tulak, Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka died of cardiac arrest. The deceased was a farmer and is survived by his wife and two children.

As per the villagers, Muniyappa was a die-hard fan of the late actor and watched his films without fail. He was shocked to know about his favourite star passing away. Reportedly he was seen weeping in front of the television while watching health updates of the actor and collapsed citing chest pain as soon as the actor's death came in and was immediately rushed to Ponnachi Primary Health Centre where he was declared dead. The reports also stated that Muniyappa was working in Bengaluru for 7 years but returned to his native place post lockdown.

Another fan of Puneeth died in Shindolli village, Belagavi of a massive heart attack, as well. Parashuram Demannanavar was a die-hard fan of the actor and was seen crying uncontrollably before the television. He suffered a massive heart attack and passed away at 11 pm on Friday night.

It is also being reported that another fan of the actor has died by suicide, and another one crushed his palm out of anger in Karnataka. One of the deceased is identified as Rahul Gaadivaddara, who committed suicide on Friday after paying respects to Puneeth’s picture at his home. Reportedly, he decorated Puneeth’s photo with flowers before hanging himself at his home.

Another man is identified as Satish (35), an auto-rickshaw driver in Saligrama, Udupi district. He is currently being treated at the Primary Healthcare Centre. He had hit his hand hard on his auto-rickshaw and started bleeding. He was also heard saying that he was paying his tribute to the late actor this way.

Puneeth is fondly called ‘Appu’ by his fans. He is the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has acted in over 29 Kannada films as the male lead. He began his career as a child artist and won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performances in Bettadu Hoovu in 1985. He also won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

Puneeth became a hero with his film Appu (2002) , and since then she has been fondly called Appu. Some of his famous work includes Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released earlier this year.