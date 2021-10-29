Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday (October 29, 2021) after suffering from heart attack at the age of 46. The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Sonu Sood confirmed the news of his death and tweeted, “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar. (sic)”Also Read - Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies of Heart Attack, Sonu Sood Tweets

A group of doctors was constantly monitoring and treating him. Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital said in a statement earlier, “Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious.Can’t say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU.” Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: 'He Is Taking Rest At Hospital, Likely To Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release'

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious.Can’t say anything as of now.His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Gw4Xp5r5pV — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021



The death news of Puneeth came a s a shock to his fans and many were left heartbroken. Fans paid tribute to the actor and expressed their shock at the news. One user wrote, “Shocking and unbelievable. Not so soon. My deepest condolences.May your soul rest in peace.” Also Read - Actor Rajinikanth Admitted To Kauvery Hospital In Chennai, to Undergo Required Tests

Another tweeted, “Just can’t believe this ! Life is uncertain, so damn uncertain Pleading face can’t digest the fact that Puneet Rajkumar sir is no more Broken heart Rest in peace.”

Just can’t believe this !

Life is uncertain, so damn uncertain 🥺 can’t digest the fact that Puneet Rajkumar sir is no more 💔

Rest in peace 😞 — Iswarya Menon (@Ishmenon) October 29, 2021

May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him… — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) October 29, 2021

So shocked. Rest in peace Puneeth Rajkumar sir. Condolence and prayers to the family@PuneethRajkumar 😞😟 pic.twitter.com/aR1cjnE7Lh — ⚔🔥MadhuDHf🅰️🅰️🔥⚔🐅🪓🥁 (@MadhuDHf1) October 29, 2021

Huge shocking for all of us 🙏💔

Realy Heart Breaking.. Gone too soon..

Rest In Peace #PuneethRajkumar 💔 pic.twitter.com/tGy2sBTaJM — Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) October 29, 2021

Rest in Peace Puneeth Rajkumar!!

Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/KhwKvh58Fu — Gayathri Doraiswami (@gthricv) October 29, 2021

Life is nothing & it’s damn unfair for few. Rest in peace. #PuneethRajkumar 💔 pic.twitter.com/TxQmp3Bmah — Suman Mudaliar (@00143Maddy) October 29, 2021



Puneeth is fondly called ‘Appu’ by his fans. He is the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has acted in over 29 Kannada films as the male lead. He began his career as a child artist and won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performances in Bettadu Hoovu in 1985. He also won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

Puneeth became a hero with his film Appu (2002) , and since then she has been fondly called Appu. Some of his famous work includes Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released earlier this year.