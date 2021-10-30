Bengaluru: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday (October 29) after suffering a massive heart attack, will be laid to rest on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed on Saturday. The last rites were expected to be performed on Saturday, however, it could not happen as Puneeth’s daughter, who stays in the United States, has only reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm. The Bengaluru authorities imposed strict security measures in the city. CM said in a statement, “As per our tradition, we don’t perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow.”Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's Eyes Donated, Just Like His Father's In 2006

ANI tweeted, “Daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from US) & will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. As per our tradition, we don’t perform funerals after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.” Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Die Hard Fan Of Kannada Actor Dies By Suicide, 2 More Dead Due To Cardiac Arrest

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Jr NTR arrived at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium to pay last respects to Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor reportedly got emotional while speaking to Puneeth’s younger brother. Choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also paid his last respects at the stadium and said to the media, “It is a very sad day. I have no words to explain this loss.” Also Read - Video: Sea Of Fans At Bengaluru Stadium To Pay Last Respect To Actor Puneeth Rajkumar | WATCH

Puneeth’s family doctor Ramana Rao spoke to News 18 and said that he had come to his clinic with his wife Ashwini after he felt some uneasiness. He was quoted as saying, “He said he was feeling weak. Weak is not a word I ever heard from Appu (Puneeth). I checked him. His blood pressure was normal, his heartbeat was steady and his lungs were clear but he was sweating which he said was normal after a workout. He had lifted weights, done boxing, and taken some extra steam. I anyway decided to do an ECG. I noticed a strain in the ECG that I conveyed to Ashwini and asked her to take him to Vikram hospital.”

“He was extremely health conscious. I would give his example to so many others. What has happened has got nothing to do with his lifestyle. It was sudden. It was a cardiac arrest (where the heart abruptly stops beating) and not a heart attack (where blood flow to the heart stops). It is extremely difficult to say who is likely to have it. There are many factors that could lead to a cardiac arrest but in Appu’s case, none of those were seen. He did not have diabetes, abnormal blood pressure, irregular heartbeat. It is impossible to point to a reason for what happened to Appu,” he added.