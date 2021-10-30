Bengaluru: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, October 29, after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was taken to the hospital on Friday morning around 11:30 am after he complained of chest pain. After his death, his family donated the late actor’s eyes. In 1994, Puneeth’s father and thespian Dr Rajkumar had pledged his eyes and after his death, the family donated his eyes, and now, his family is continuing the legacy.Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Die Hard Fan Of Kannada Actor Dies By Suicide, 2 More Dead Due To Cardiac Arrest

"Dr Rajkumar had said while pledging his eyes, that all members of his family will donate their eyes after death. The family has kept his word. Even at such a difficult time, they called me this noon and asked to retrieve his eyes. They are truly brave", told Dr Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, told News18

He added, "My team has retrieved a pair of healthy eyes from Puneeth Rajkumar. We have a long list of recipients waiting at our hospital. Thankfully, blood groups need not be matched for eye donations. Hence we can use these eyes sooner. By tomorrow or the day after we are planning to transplant these eyes to two other patients in dire need. They get to see the world again."

Hospital Official Statement:

“This is a great regret that we report the demise of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading actor of the Kannada Film Industry. Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46-year-old gentleman. This morning, after his routine exercise, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management. On arrival at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and his heart had stopped – this is called Cardiac Asystole. We made all attempts and immediate cardiac resuscitation was initiated including cardiac massage, defibrillation, or shock therapy, and the patient was even put on a ventilator and all other medications. In spite of that, the patient continued to be non-responsive and his heart refused to pick up. Hence, after prolonged efforts by the entire team, consisting of an emergency specialist, the ICU specialist, and a cardiology team, we had to stop resuscitative measures at 2:30 pm. We regret the passing of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar and express solidarity with the family and give them our sincere condolences (sic).”