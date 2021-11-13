Chamarajanagar: Kannada actor Rachita Ram, known as ‘dimple queen’, faced wrath of Kannada Kranthi Dal over her ‘first night’ statement during a press conference for her soon to be released film titled ‘Love You Rachchu’. It so happened that during a press conference of her upcoming film, a reporter questioned her on acting in hot scenes as she had earlier mentioned that she won’t do any such scenes. The actor responded to the reported by asking him, “what he had done on his wedding night?’

Now, the Kranthi Dal has sought a ban on the actor the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. The president of the organisation, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy, told the reporters that Rachita’s statements were against the ‘culture of the land’, and had ‘damaged the image of the state’.

Rachita went on to clarify that she has done what the script has demanded. She asked the journalists present in the press conference, “There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?” Answering her own rhetorical question, she said, “They will romance, right? That’s what is being shown in the film.”

She added, “There is some reason why I have done these scenes. You will get to know it when you watch the movie. You just had a kid, you should tell me.”

Reacting to her statements, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy said, “All leading and veteran actresses have never issued such statements. Rachita Ram, who doesn’t know about the history of the industry, who has come to it recently, has spoken indecently and caused damage to its reputation. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce should consider the statements of Rachita Ram seriously and impose a ban on her. Otherwise, we will not allow her movie ‘Love You Rachchu’ to be released anywhere in Karnataka. We will approach the courts.”