On Saturday, Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde took the internet by storm after uploading a video of herself and a female friend alleging that they were harassed and called names by a woman for wearing sportswear in a park. The actor revealed that she and her friend were practising hula hoop at a part in Bengaluru when a middle-aged woman named Kavitha Reddy allegedly misbehaved with her and tried to shame her for wearing a sports bra and workout tights.

Now, after the video went viral, several people from the industry came out in Samyuktha's support on social media. Actor Richa Chadha, who's known for speaking her mind against gender discrimination, said that no one has a right to harass any woman for her choice of wearing clothes. She said, "Just because you think someone isn't dressed like they ought to,in YOUR opinion, gives you no right to charge towards them or slap them. The world doesn't need more moral policing, especially not from sanctimonious aunties. Plz behave. Respect is a 2 way street. @INCKarnataka" (sic)

In the video that the Kannada actor uploaded, the woman could be seen hitting her friend and doing moral policing by objecting to her wearing a sports bra in a public park. She could be seen speaking in Kannada language and using the word ‘Nanga Naach’ (naked dancing – a colloquial phrase used for describing a shameful act).

Samyuktha also alleged that the police officers who arrived at the scene didn’t listen to her. She said that it seemed the police were supporting the woman who later got identified as a Congress leader. No action has been taken against the woman as of now.