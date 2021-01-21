Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the drug case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Thursday (January 21). In September 2020, she was sent to judicial custody over allegations of links with an international drug cartel. The 30-year-old actor was arrested by the Crime Branch in Bengaluru and was accused of having links with an international drug ring allegedly involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events. She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The actor challenged the Karnataka High Court order after being rejected bail on November 3. Also Read - Supreme Court Sends Notice to Mirzapur Makers, Amazon Prime Video

She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention. She further claimed she had been made an accused and kept in prison for more than 100 days without any proof of recovery of drugs from her.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman heard the arguments put forward by Senior lawyer Sidharth Luthra, appearing on behalf of Ragini, and Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta and noted, "though the petitioner has been found violating certain sections of NDPS Act, prima facie if any offence has been made out, it can be said to be made out under Section 27(b) for the consumption of certain drugs.

Ragini has been arrested following an FIR registered in the Conttonpet police station under various sections of CrPC and NDPS acts dealing with illegal drug possession, consumption, and dealing. Several Kannada film personalities have been called for questioning will now such as Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray, anchor Akul Balaji and actor Arryan Santosh.

Who is Ragini Dwivedi:

She is an Indian actor and model, who primarily works in the Kannada film industry. She has featured in films such as Veera Madakari (2009), Kempe Gowda (2011), Shiva (2012), Bangari (2013) and Ragini IPS (2014), among others.