Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was detained by the Central Crime Branch in the Sandalwood drug racket after she failed to appear before the officers on Thursday. News agency ANI published the visuals of the actor waving to the cameras while sitting inside the car with the CCB officers. Also Read - SSR Case Major Development: NCB Detains Samuel Miranda, Raids Rhea Chakraborty's Residence

A team of six male cops and a female cop raided Ragini’s residence in Bengaluru at around 6:30 am after which the actor was taken along for the interrogation. She had reportedly changed her mobile phone on Thursday due to which the CCB couldn’t contact her and approached the court to obtain a search warrant. The court granted the warrant and the raid happened on the morning of September 4. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drugs Chats Between Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Chakraborty Accessed

The Sandalwood drug racket was busted in Karnataka on August 21 and many drug peddlers were arrested. A diary was also obtained in which the names of at least 15 film celebrities were mentioned. This led to the arrest of Ravi, Ragini’s friend, after which the CCB found out the actor’s connection in the drug case.

The Kannada actor sent her advocates before the CCB and mentioned in her Instagram stories that she had received the summon in a short time but she is committed to appear before the agency on September 7. “I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time,” she wrote.

Kannada film director Indrajit Lankesh has claimed to ‘expose’ the big celebrities allegedly involved in the drug racket. The CCB is likely to summon him, asking him to provide proof backing his clams.