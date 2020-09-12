Sandalwood Drugs Racket Update: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the Sandalwood drugs racket on September 4, mixed water in her urine sample and handed it over to the doctors who were conducting a drug test on her. As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the actor was taken to the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, Bangalore on Thursday for a drug test in the case. The doctors figured out that the sample given by Ragini was contaminated and informed the CCB officer who was part of the investigation. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: 5 Arguments That Led to Rejection of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Bail Plea

The urine drug test was conducted to check if the actor had taken drugs in the last few days. Adding water to the urine reduces the urine temperature and makes it equal to body temperature. The report mentioned that once Ragini tried to bluff, the CCB officer made her undergo the test again and she was asked to give another sample, this time, by making sure that she was not mixing water to it. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: NCB to Summon 25 High Profile Bollywood Celebrities Named by Rhea Chakraborty

The CCB used the incident before the magistrate later in the day to demand an extension in her police custody. The magistrate granted the request and added three more days to the actor’s custody. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Showik And Others to Stay in Jail as Special Court Rejects Their Bail Pleas, Read on

Ragini is the first mainstream actor who has been nabbed by the police in the Kannada drug racket out of 15 others who were named in the case. The actor is believed to have procured MDMA pills and other drugs from her close friend BK Ravi Shankar and a foreigner named Simon. The actor’s WhatsApp message sent to the African peddler was retrieved by the CCB in which she had asked for ‘one more gram’. The search for Simon is currently on.

Another Kannada actor named Sanjjanaa Galrani was also nabbed by the CCB and taken for a drug test. However, she refused to take the test and threw tantrums at the hospital. As per the reports, even Ragini did the same and indulged in an argument with police officers saying she won’t take the test without consulting her lawyer.

Later, only when the police sent the test orders to her lawyer and she confirmed the same from him, she agreed to take the tests. The results are awaited.