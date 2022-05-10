Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are always making headlines for their closeness and friendship. A few months ago, there were rumours that the two are all set to marry each other but later, Vijay rubbished the reports. Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and from there, the two became best friends. Despite their busy schedules and countless rumours, the two make it a point to meet each other and spend quality time.Also Read - KGF Actor Yash's Father Worked as Bus Conductor, he Didn't Have Place to Live - All About Star's Struggles

Rashmika was engaged to Rakshit Shetty earlier, and in 2017 they had broken the engagement. There were several reports that said that Rashmika’s bond with Vijay Deverakonda was the reason behind it. Rashmika in an interview with International Business Times had said, “I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace.” Also Read - Inside Allu Arjun's 40th Birthday Party in Europe: King-Size Celebrations With Style And Pizzazz -Check Viral Pic

In 2019, during Dear Comrade’s promotions, a reporter had asked Rashmika about her past relationship with Rakshit. Vijay Deverakonda reacted within a seconds and stood up for her. He lashed out at the reporter and said, “I don’t even know your question…but it is no one’s business. Like I am giving an answer. I don’t even understand the question…how is it anyone’s business.” Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls From USA Groove to 'Saami Saami', Rock The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

Vijay and Rashmika have never opened about their relationship. Their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was loved by the audiences and fans want to see them as a couple in real life.