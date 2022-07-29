Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 1 detailed collection report: Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has registered itself in the league of successful pan-India films. The Anup Bhandari directorial has collected between Rs 40-45 crore on its first day in India, which is a terrific number. Interestingly, the film is expected to have crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore with its worldwide opening day Box Office considering it has been released in many foreign languages as well. Vikrant Rona is made on a massive budget and stars one of the most loved superstars down South. While the official collections are yet to be revealed, it seems to have passed its opening day test with flying colours.Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep's Exclusive Interview: 'I Don't Even Attend Parties, Forget About Visiting Hotels And Pubs' -Part I

The film has been released in 14 languages across the world with a dark 3-D experience. Kiccha has run from pillar to pillar to promote the film and ensure a wide reach of the audience to support Vikrant Rona. In his home turf Karnataka, the film has earned massively from the early morning shows.

As per many trade reports, the adventure drama had already clocked around Rs 7-9 crore from its advance bookings with the majority of that amount coming from the booking of the Kannada language version.

Meanwhile, in an interview with india.com, Kiccha spoke about being a Pan-India hero and what he mean by the term ‘Pan-India.’ The actor mentioned that he just works well and gives his all to that one Friday on which his film is hitting the theatres, while on the rest of the days, he is like any other man investing himself in his family and performing things that he truly loves.

Kiccha said, “As someone coming from the South if you are not a sports personality, it is difficult for you to achieve this kind of recognition in the northern part of the country. There’s a lot of competition in the entertainment industry. Every industry has its beautiful language, actors and directors. It’s difficult for someone to come and make a mark there. If I am getting this kind of recognition here, when I see people know my name and they know my work, I feel good. It’s a gift. From that perspective, I feel very proud because I could pull it off. I did the cinema because I loved it, I wanted to be a hero. If I am sitting here today talking in Hindi, I feel immensely proud of myself. I see that I haven’t created any boundaries for myself. I just did the cinema and it took me everywhere. It has loved me as much as I have loved it.”

What are your thoughts on Vikrant Rona though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Kiccha Sudeep’s film!