Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 4 detailed collection report: Kiccha Sudeep continues to do what most South Indian films have been doing this year – set the cash register ringing at the Box Office. The actor's latest film Vikrant Rona has emerged as a success after its four-day run at the ticket window. The film opened at a staggering Rs 33-35 crore (approx) on its first day after which it went on to garner around Rs 80 crore in three days. The fourth day, Sunday brought the highest number for the film and now the collection has believed to have surpassed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore worldwide.

While the official Box Office report is yet to arrive, a century for Vikrant Rona at the worldwide Box Office wouldn't be a surprise. However, this kind of business from its extended first weekend only cements the position of the Kannada film industry in the worldwide market. Earlier this year, KGF 2 went on to create havoc at the Box Office and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters this year at the Box Office.

Check out the worldwide day-wise Box Office breakup of Vikrant Rona after its first weekend:

Thursday: Rs 33-35 crore (approx)

Friday: Rs 20-25 crore (approx)

Saturday: Rs 23-25 crore (approx)

Sunday: Rs 25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 100 crore (approx)

Vikrant Rona features Kiccha Sudeep, one of the most loved superstars in the Kannada film industry, as a stylish cop. The film is set in a small village following the legend of the 'Bhoothnath Temple' which is considered to be haunted by the Brahmarakshas. Vikrant enters the village and unmasks the reality behind the fear among the villagers.

The film is a grand 3-D experience with stunning visuals and a lot of swag. It hit the screens on July 28 and has already become one of the most successful Pan-India films after Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vikrant Rona!