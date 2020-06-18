Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja‘s wife Meghana Raj has written a heartbreaking note on social media 11 days after losing her husband because of a heart attack. In her emotional letter, she talks about her baby and how she’s going to remember Chiranjeevi every day in the smile of her child. The former actor adds that she can feel her husband’s presence around. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother Dhruva Sarja Inconsolable After Actor's Demise, Writes 'I Want You Back' in New Post

Meghana also says that her child is going to fill the void that Chiranjeevi has left in her life. She says that seeing the child smile would feel like the late actor is smiling at her. At the end of her note, Meghana writes that she is going to wait for the day she meets her husband on the other side. Read the full letter here:

"CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru.

An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I am home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side.

You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU.” (sic)

Meghana is three months pregnant and the duo was going to announce the news of their pregnancy in the media soon. Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married last year in a lavish wedding ceremony after dating for 10 years. The couple was loved for their chemistry and their beautiful relationship. When Chiranjeevi passed away at the age of 39 in Bangalore, various pictures and videos of an inconsolable Meghana surfaced on social media. Later, hashtags in her name trended on Twitter where people poured in love and wished more strength and better health for her and her child.