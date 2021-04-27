Bengaluru: Noted Kannada film producer Ramu, who was married to Kannada female superstar Malashree, succumbed to COVID on April 26, Monday evening. He was being treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. The news was revealed on Tuesday by Kannada Film Academy Chairman and close family friend, Sunil Puranik, who condoled his death. “He was one of the rarest breed of producers, who not only established their own identity but also ensured that their films run on their name. His films ran on his name rather than on the name of a hero, director or music director. His name attracted the audience to the theatres. As he dared to spend lavishly, 52-year-old Ramu had earned the sobriquet of ‘Koti Ramu’ (to denote that he spends lavishly on his movie-making),” he said. Also Read - 2 killed as taxi hits kiosk

Ramu is survived by his wife Malashree and two children. After carving his niche in the film industry, he married then female superstar Malashree, popular for playing diverse roles in women-centric movies, many of which were highly successful at the box office. She was popularly called Kanasina Rani (Dream Girl) by her fans back then. They have a daughter Ananya and a son. Also Read - How writer Amit Chaudhuri came to love the city hated!

Ramu earned this title for his big-budget not less than Rs 1 crore for a small market like the Kannada industry in the 1990s. He started his career as a film distributor which was his family business and later he turned producer too. He had produced more than 30 films under his Ramu Enterprises banner. Also Read - Man dies under suspicious circumstances, family blames police

In his career spanning more than two decades as a producer, he had produced more than 30 movies, of which Malashree had acted in 11. He had produced 37 films including Ak47, Lockup Death, CBI Durga, and Kalasipalya.

Sandalwood film industry took to their social media to share their condolences and remembered the filmmaker as one of the kindest and most soft-spoken individuals.

May his soul rest in peace!