After MN Kumar, Producer Rehman Accuses Actor Kichcha Sudeep Of Cheating

The accusations by producer Rehman come a few days after producer MN Kumar alleged that Kichcha Sudeep signed a film with him seven years ago but never did the project.

The Vikrant Rona actor filed a defamation suit against MN Kumar. (Credits: Instagram)

Kannada Kichcha Sudeep has been embroiled in controversies over the past few days. It all started after producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh accused the actor of cheating, and claimed that he took part of the remuneration and agreed to work on a project but is not doing the film. In the aftermath, Kichcha Sudeep filed a defamation suit against the producers for hurling such accusations at him. Now, after MN Kumar, Huchcha film producer Rehman has come out to accuse Kichcha Sudeep on similar grounds. The producer, in a press conference, said that he doesn’t intend to accuse the Vikrant Rona star and is only demanding justice for himself.

What Producer Rehman Told The Media

During an interaction with the media, Rehman said, “I am not complaining against Sudeep who is the star actor in Sandalwood. The only thing is the way he conducted is wrong. Post the success of the Huccha movie, I invested about 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada by having Sudeep in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not become reality because of several reasons and Rs 5 lakh was paid as advance for a movie, out of which I got only 1.80 lakh. I asked to return the same money which I did not get back. I request him to return the money as I am in financial crisis now.”

Rehman’s shocking allegations against Kichcha Sudeep

During the media interaction, Rehman also revealed that he gave the distribution of his film Huchcha to Kichcha Sudeep for the Shivamogga area. The film was successful and witnessed a theatrical run for 100 days, for which Rehman also congratulated Kichcha Sudeep. The producer went on to allege that Kichcha Sudeep, after he became a popular star in the entertainment industry, approached Rehman to make a remake of Swarg and get Vishnu for a guest appearance in the film. He bought the rights of the film for Rs 10 lakh but the project was put on the backburner. Then, he also bought the rights of Andaz Apna Apna on Kichcha Sudeep’s request which, again, was shelved.

Rehman alleged that eight years ago, he also filed a complaint with the Producers’ Association. But, nothing worked out. Mentioning that Kichcha Sudeep was paid Rs 5 lakh in advance, the producer said he only returned Rs 1.8 lakh. The producer then began visiting the Eega actor’s home to recover his money but Kichcha Sudeep would either refuse to meet him or not be at his home.

Kichcha Sudeep Files Defamation Case Against MN Kumar

The accusations by Rehman come a few days after producer MN Kumar alleged that Kichcha Sudeep signed a film with him seven years ago but never did the project. MN Kumar also alleged that the actor was paid Rs 5.5 crore in advance. Later, Kichcha Sudeep filed a defamation suit against the producer, demanding an apology from him. The Vikrant Rona star also demanded Rs 10 crore from MN Kumar for making derogatory statements and publicly disparaging him.

