Soujanya's death: Kannada TV actor Soujanya died by suicide after her body was found hanging in her apartment in Bangaluru. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway. There is a four-page death note written in English and Kannada from her house. It states that due to deteriorating health (mentally not fit) and the current environment in the industry, she was troubled for the last several days. She mentioned that given the situation, she has no other option but to suicide.

The dates written on the suicide note were September 27, 28 and 30. As per police, Soujanya decided to take her own life three days ago. The initial investigations revealed that the door was forced to be opened to find Soujanya’s mortal remains hanging in her room. The note also states that she does not blame anyone else for this step and says she alone is responsible for her suicide. She has also stated in the note that she thanks all those people who have helped her.

The police identified her with her tattoo on her leg as one of the marks for identification.

May her soul rest in peace.