Yet another talent from the entertainment industry is beyond the veil. Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda committed suicide in his home town in Karnataka's Mandya. Susheel Gowda, who was in mid-thirties, shot to fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura. According to sources, Susheel killed himself yesterday. The exact reason for his suicide has not been reported yet. The news of her sudden demise has wreaked havoc on social media. His family, friends in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor's death.

Other than acting, Susheel Gowda was a fitness trainer and a model. Susheel was trying to establish himself in the Kannada film industry.



In the upcoming Kannada movie Salaga, he has played the role of a cop. The film has Duniya Vijay in the lead role. After hearing the news of the actor’s death, Duniya Vijay on his Facebook page has posted (translated), “When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of Coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis.”

Actor Amita Ranganath, who had shared screen space with Susheel, also took to social media and wrote, “I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry.” Director of the serial Anthpura, Aravind Koushik on his face book page posted “Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace.”

View this post on Instagram Family bonding ❤ Zelda 😍 #rottweilerpuppy #rotweiler #doglover A post shared by Susheel Gowda (@susheel.gowda.08) on Oct 6, 2019 at 7:53am PDT



Karnataka Police is investigating the case and will share the details soon.

May his soul rest in peace!