Kannnada television actor Mebeina Micheal died in a road accident at the age of 22 on May 26 (Tuesday) morning. The actor gained popularity on the reality show, Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life as she emerged the winner of the show. As per the reports, she was on her way to her hometown Madikeri along with her friends when her car rammed into a truck. The accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, the host of Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life, Akul Balaji expressed his shock over the death of Mebeina and wrote, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy." (sic)

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

While Mebeina lost her life due to injuries, her friends were rushed to nearby hospital and are now recovering. A case has been filed at the Belluru police station.