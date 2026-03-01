Home

Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu shares chilling video of missiles over Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, ‘No child should…’

Actor Vishnu Manchu shared a tense video from Dubai captured amid escalating US‑Iran hostilities showing missiles lighting up the night sky.

Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu shared a chilling video from Dubai capturing missile activity in sky. Actor is visiting family when tensions in Middle East escalated involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Video shows streaks of light believed to be missiles and interceptions while explosions were reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Kuwait.

Why did Vishnu Manchu post video?

Vishnu shared clip on social media expressing concern for civilians and especially children. His young son can be heard in background, frightened by loud sounds. Actor captioned post stating, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.” He added, “Grateful to UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026

What has caused this conflict?

Conflict intensified on February 28 when United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Iran retaliated, targeting Israel and US military facility in Bahrain. Rising tension led to explosions in multiple Gulf countries and severe airspace disruption across region.

Middle East airlines suspended flights due to security concerns. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport halted operations temporarily. Over 280 flights were cancelled and more than 250 delayed within hours of suspension. Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain appeared largely empty on flight tracking maps as authorities monitored situation closely.

About the current scenario

Iranian state media confirmed Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Reports indicate four of his relatives including daughter grandchild and son-in-law also died in attacks. Former US President Donald Trump described strikes as “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of country.

Tensions in Middle East have created unsafe environment for civilians. Vishnu Manchu’s video highlights vulnerability of ordinary families and urgency for peace while air travel remains heavily impacted. Fans and followers have reacted with concern hoping for calm and safety in region.

