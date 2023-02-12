Kantara 2: Producers Slam Reports of Urvashi Rautela Being Part of Prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Actioner

Home

Kantara 2: The production house has slammed media reports that claim Urvashi Rautela has joined the cast of prequel to Rishab Shetty's action-thriller.

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara created a milestone with its commercial success and won rave reviews from movie critics for creating a visual spectacle. The artistry and aesthetics of the Kannada action-thriller made it one of the biggest PAN (popular-across-nation) hits of 2022. As Rishab is working on its prequel which is currently being called Kantara 2, speculations are rife over the casting. From Bollywood actors showing interest to work with the actor-director, there were reports of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2. Now, the production house has sent a statement slamming the news as ‘baseless’ and ‘untrue’. Urvashi had shared a picture with Rishab and captioned her post as “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #RishabShetty #kantara.”

URVASHI RAUTELA NOT TO BE PART OF KANTARA PREQUEL

Now, a source from Homable Films has stated that “All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumors.” Kantara 2 narrates the story of Shiva aka Rishab’s father and the village demigod Panjurli Daiva.

Apart from Rishab, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF series. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

