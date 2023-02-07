Home

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Finally Confirms Prequel as His Action-Thriller Clocks 100 Days, Says ‘What You Saw is Actually Part 2’

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty finally confirmed the prequel to his Kannada action-thriller at a press event as the movie completed 100 Days in theatres.

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller Kantara (2022) became a revolutionary step towards pathbreaking cinema with its worldwide success. The Kannada action-thriller based on the ancient tradition of Bhoota Kola created a renaissance in Indian film industry with its out-of-the box storytelling. The movie became one of the biggest Kannada hits of 2022 at the global box office. Kantara‘s critical and commercial milestone created a lot of buzz among movie buffs as they demanded a sequel to the film. Now, as Kantara has completed 100 days, Rishab at an event announced the prequel to his magnum opus. He revealed that Kantara was actually part 2 and its part one will release in 2024. The actor-director said that he and his team are extensively researching ‘in-depth’ about the history of Kantara.

KANTARA PREQUEL TO NARRATE THE VAST HISTORY OF BHOOTA KOLA

Rishab told that, “We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film,” as reported by Hindustan Times. He further added, “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Apart from Rishab, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF series. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

