Kantara Actor Kishore Calls KGF 2: Kantara actor Kishore who received rave reviews for his action-thriller, recently gave his views on KGF: Chapter 2. The actor was asked whether he watched the Yash starrer as it became the biggest Kannada hit of 2022. Kishore told that KGF: Chapter 2 isn’t his kind of cinema. He also went on to say that he would rather watch a small film instead of watching ‘mindless’ cinema. While Kantara was hailed for depiction of rural life, KGF 2 is lauded for being a PAN (popular-across-nation) India masala entertainment. Kishore played the role of a forest officer in the Rishab Shetty directorial.

KANTARA ACTOR KISHORE CALLS KGF 2 ‘MINDLESS CINEMA’

The actor on being quizzed about KGF: Chapter 2 said, “I don’t know if is right or wrong, but I haven’t watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice. I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless.” Kantara was made within a budget of Rs 15 crore and collected Rs 400 Crore worldwide.

KGF 2 STAR YASH PRAISED KANTARA

On the contrary, Yash had heaped praise on Kantara at India Today Conclave in 2022. When the host mistakenly called Kantara as ‘your film’ prior to correcting himself, the KGF 2 actor interrupted. He responded by saying, “Sir, it (Kantara) is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also.” The Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer action-drama directed by Prashanth Neel garnered around Rs 1200 Crore at the box office.

