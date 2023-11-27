Home

Kantara Chapter 1 First Look: Rishab Shetty Holds Trishul and Axe-like Weapons With Intensity, Check Teaser

Rishab Shetty Stuns in Kantara Chapter 1 Teaser, Unveiling a World of Intensity and Mystery! Check Here

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara acted as a major milestone for the Sandalwood industry. Not just that, the movie has helped improve the status of Kannada films on a national level. Now, basking in the success of the original flick, the actor and director presented the first look of the prequel of the drama, Kantara: Chapter 1. Given that the action thriller turned out to be such a major triumph, understandably the expectations from the second instalment are sky-high.

Kantara Chapter 1 has set pulses racing with its tantalizing first look, promising an immersive and intense cinematic ride. The unveiled teaser poster offers a glimpse into a world crafted by actor-director Rishab Shetty, showcasing his fierce and commanding presence. It immerses viewers in an enigmatic atmosphere, hinting at a narrative pulsating with suspense and intrigue. Rishab can be seen holding Trishul in one hand and an axe-like weapon in another hand.

Adding a unique touch, the teaser introduces the musical essence of the film by featuring seven distinct ragas, symbolizing the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be presented to audiences.

Check the first poster of Kantara: Chapter 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)



Kantara stormed the global cinematic scene last year, weaving folklore into its storytelling and delving into the profound connection between humanity and nature. Hombale Films, known for delivering captivating pan-India experiences, continues its pursuit of redefining divinity through ‘Kantara Chapter 1.’

Scheduled for release next year in seven languages, filming for this highly anticipated chapter commences in December. While the cast remains under wraps, the first look hints at an otherworldly journey, promising an extraordinary tale waiting to unfold on the silver screen.

Now, coming back to the box office success of Kantara, the Rishab Shetty starrer minted more than Rs 410 crores globally during its run in the cinema halls. It even broke the record of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in Karnataka.

