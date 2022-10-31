Kantara For Oscars: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is not only going places with its roaring box office milestone, but the film is also being hailed for its engaging storytelling. Apart from the commercial success, the film has been lauded by critics for effectively depicting rural tradition and ancient folklore. However, the film’s impressive run at the Hindi belt has made it the third biggest Kannada hit of 2022 post KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona. Those who have watched the film have heaped praises for the film on social media. A section of netizens have even rooted for the Kannada action-thriller to be India’s official entry for Oscar 2024.Also Read - Kantara Hindi Remake: Rishab Shetty Has THIS to Say...

RISHAB SHETTY REACTS TO FANS DEMANDING KANTARA FOR OSCAR 2024

Few days back Kangana Ranaut had also lauded the film and even spoken about its nomination as India's official entry at Academy Awards 2024. Fans have been showering Rishab with immense love and laurels on the internet and even claimed that Kantara has the potential to win in a few categories at Oscar 2024. Reacting to the same, Rishab told ETimes, "I don't react to that. I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don't comment on that. Because I didn't work for this success. I worked for work. That's all."

Reacting to the box office success, he opined, "I don't know. It just happened. Cinema has a certain energy and we have talked about our culture and folklore in the film. So, I guess with God's blessings the film has been released pan-India."

Apart from Rishab, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.