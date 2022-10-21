Kantara For Oscars: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become a PAN India rage despite its small budget and created havoc at the box office. The film is surprisingly hailed by film critics and intellectuals despite diverse ideological inclinations. The Kannada action-thriller that is set in the backdrop of rural Karnataka and the sacred Bhoota Kola folklore has resonated with the masses. Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video of her where she reviewed the Rishab Shetty directorial. Kangana praised the film for representing Indian culture and mystic folklore. Lauding the screenplay, direction, performances and action she called the movie ‘an explosive experience.’Also Read - Kantara Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Action-Thriller Registers Massive Jump at Hindi Belt - Check Detailed Report

While speaking from her car as she returned after watching the movie, the Dhaakad actor said, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!” Kangana further stated, “What a fine blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week.”

She also added a note on her Instagram Stories thjat read, “I feel #Kantara should be India’s entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally… this land of mysteries and Mystics one can’t understand one can only embrace it …. India is like a miracle… if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one …. Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77.”

Rishab Shetty portrays a Kambala champion in the film who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer played by Murali (Kishore). Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda.

With humungous response to its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, the action-thriller is soon expected to surpass Rs 150 Crore mark globally. It has already been declared the third highest grossing Kannada film of 2022 by trade analysts.

