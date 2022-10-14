Kantara Movie leaked online in HD Quality: Kantara starrer Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar starrer Kantara has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release. The Hindi version of Kannada film hit the screens on October 13, Thursday. Kantara is an action drama produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led KGF movies. Rohit Shetty’s own directorial has become a huge hit, and the film received a great response at the box office as well. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts of Kantara as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Kantara’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Chup Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

After creating a rage in the Kannada version, Kantara has finally opened its door to the mass audience with its pan-India release. Ever since the audience encountered this intriguing tale, it has started to spread its charm all over the nation. While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well. Kantara is a story of a mysterious forest and major happenings surrounding the area. This is after KGF’s mega success that yet another Hombale production is enjoying a victory in the box office. Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 3 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Kantara has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek. Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)