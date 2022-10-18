Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: Kannada language film Kantara is growing from strength to strength at the Box Office. After creating havoc in Karnataka, the film got dubbed in Hindi and now the collections from the Hindi circuit are writing history at the ticket window. The film opened well in the Hindi circuit, owing to massive word-of-mouth, and now, its collection is only going higher. So much so that the film’s business on the first Monday is more than its opening day, a rare trend that’s seen only in the case of movies which are genuinely growing with the audience sharing positive things about the film.Also Read - Kantara Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Action-Thriller Registers Massive Jump at Hindi Belt - Check Detailed Report

Kantara (Hindi) garnered Rs 1 crore on Friday and saw a good jump on Saturday with Rs 2.50 crore. On Sunday, the collection saw an even better growth at Rs 3.50 crore. However, it's the Monday that decides the fate of any movie at the Box Office and on its first weekday, Kantara (Hindi) collected around Rs 1.45 crore, which is more than what it collected on Friday.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAK-UP OF KANTARA (HINDI)

Friday: Rs 1 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.50 crore

Monday: Rs 1.45 crore

Total: Rs8.45 crore

The Monday numbers of Kantara (Hindi) are equal to what Doctor G collected on its first Monday. However, the difference is that Ayushmann Khurrana's film opened to a better collection than this.

Kantara, featuring Rishabh Shetty, has crossed Rs 100 crore at the Karnataka Box Office which is huge for a regional film. Not just the numbers, the film has received critical acclaim for its storyline and performances. After its success in the state, the makers released the film in other languages and that also worked fabulously for them, especially in the Telugu-speaking states where the film has done good business. The Telugu version of Kantara opened higher than the original Kannada version of the film at the Box Office. Watch this space to know all the amazing things that Kantara is doing at the Box Office. Did you watch the film yet though?

