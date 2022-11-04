Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Action-Thriller Beats Ponniyin Selvan-1 at The Hindi Belt – Check Detailed Report

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's action-thriller has surpassed Ponniyin Selvan-1 and Karthikeya 2 at the Hindi belt.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Action-Thriller Beats Ponniyin Selvan-1 at The Hindi Belt - Check Detailed Report

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kantara has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 is storming the box office making it a PAN (popular-across-nation) India hit. However, it’s the Hindi dubbed version of the Kannada action-thriller that has brought surprisingly decent numbers for a regional film. The Rishab Shetty directorial continues to remain consistent at the Hindi belt despite facing stiff competition with Diwali releases like Ram Setu and Thank God. They hype and craze around Kantara spread with positive word-of-mouth has given it an edge over star-studded mainstream Bollywood films. The film was hailed by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut.

KANTARA BEATS PS-1 AND KARTHIKEYA 2 AT HINDI BELT

Kantara collected Rs 2 Crore more on Thursday and that has pushed the collections to Rs 51.50 Crore as per a KoiMoi report. The report also stated that the film could well have achieved this feat a day earlier itself but then missed out by just Rs 40 Lakh. While Ponniyin Selvan-1 earned almost half of Kantara‘s collection at Hindi box office due to its magnanimous budget. Kantara is expected to garner almost the double of the Tollywood fantasy-adventure Karthikeya 2 in the coming days. Apparently, Karthikeya 2 had collected Rs 30 Crore at the Hindi belt as its mystic element was lauded by the PAN India moviegoers.

KANTARA EXPECTED TO SOON HIT RS 75 CRORE MARK

Kantara‘s theatre run at the Hindis speaking blet is overwhelmingly positive as the film is still able to attract audiences on its twenty-first day. The action-thriller is expected to come close to the 60 crowds mark by the end of weekend and then go past Rs 65 Crore by the end of fourth week. The whopping collection and positive ongoing trend seem to be indicative of Kantara hitting the Rs 70-75 Crore mark easily.

CHECK OUT KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE BREAK-UP FROM OCTOBER 17-NOVEMBER 4:

Monday, October 17 – Rs 1.75 Crore

Tuesday, October 18 – Rs 1.88 Crore

Wednesday, October 19 – Rs 1.95 Crore

Thursday, October 20 – Rs 1.90 Crore

Friday, October 21 – Rs 2.05 Crore

Saturday, October 22 – Rs 2.55 Crore

Sunday, October 23 – Rs 2.65 Crore

Monday, October 24 – Rs 1.90 Crore

Tuesday, October 25 – Rs 2.35 Crore

Wednesday, October 26 – Rs 2.60 Crore

Thursday, October 27 – Rs 2.60 Crore

Friday, October 28 – Rs 2.75 Crore

Saturday, October 29 – Rs 4.1 Crore

Sunday, October 30 – Rs 4.4 Crore

Monday, October 31 – Rs 2.3 Crore

Tuesday, November 1 – Rs 2.3 Crore

Wednesday, November 2 – Rs 2.05 Crore

Thursday, November 3 – Rs 2 Crore

Total – Rs 44.08 Crore

Kantara is based on the ancient folklore of Bhoota Kola in rural Karnataka. Apart from Rishab as the lead protagonist, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Kantara box office, check out this space at India.com.