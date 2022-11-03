Kantara Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has surpassed the Rs 300 Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Kannada action-thriller is slowly heading towards The Kashmir Files collection of Rs 340 Crore. The film inspired by the ancient rural folklore of Bhoota Kola witnessed a rise in earnings with a total of 49.6 Cr. Net till 02 November 2022. The Rishab Shetty directorial opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. On the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.Also Read - Kantara For Oscars: Kangana Ranaut Bids Rishab Shetty's Film Over Her Thalaivi For Oscar Awards

KANTARA HAILED BY UNION MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL

Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Recently, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry complemented the film and tweeted, “Wherever I go to in the world, there is great excitement about Karnataka. Have been hearing about investment plans by big companies in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Feels like the re-run of the film Kantara.” He further added, “Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies.”

CHECK OUT UNION MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL’S TWEETS ON KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE SUCCESS:

Wherever I go to in the world, there is great excitement about Karnataka. Have been hearing about investment plans by big companies in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Feels like the re-run of the film Kantara: @PiyushGoyal #InvestKarnataka2022 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) November 2, 2022

CHECK OUT KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE BREAK-UP FROM OCTOBER 17-NOVEMBER 2:

Monday, October 17 – Rs 1.75 Crore

Tuesday, October 18 – Rs 1.88 Crore

Wednesday, October 19 – Rs 1.95 Crore

Thursday, October 20 – Rs 1.90 Crore

Friday, October 21 – Rs 2.05 Crore

Saturday, October 22 – Rs 2.55 Crore

Sunday, October 23 – Rs 2.65 Crore

Monday, October 24 – Rs 1.90 Crore

Tuesday, October 25 – Rs 2.35 Crore

Wednesday, October 26 – Rs 2.60 Crore

Thursday, October 27 – Rs 2.60 Crore

Friday, October 28 – Rs 2.75 Crore

Saturday, October 29 – Rs 4.1 Crore

Sunday, October 30 – Rs 4.4 Crore

Monday, October 31 – Rs 2.3 Crore

Tuesday, November 1 – Rs 2.3 Crore

Wednesday, November 2 – Rs 2.05 Crore

Total – Rs 42.08 Crore

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

