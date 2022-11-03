Kantara Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has surpassed the Rs 300 Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Kannada action-thriller is slowly heading towards The Kashmir Files collection of Rs 340 Crore. The film inspired by the ancient rural folklore of Bhoota Kola witnessed a rise in earnings with a total of 49.6 Cr. Net till 02 November 2022. The Rishab Shetty directorial opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. On the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.Also Read - Kantara For Oscars: Kangana Ranaut Bids Rishab Shetty's Film Over Her Thalaivi For Oscar Awards
KANTARA HAILED BY UNION MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL
Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Recently, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry complemented the film and tweeted, “Wherever I go to in the world, there is great excitement about Karnataka. Have been hearing about investment plans by big companies in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Feels like the re-run of the film Kantara.” He further added, “Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies.”
CHECK OUT UNION MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL’S TWEETS ON KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE SUCCESS:
CHECK OUT KANTARA’S BOX OFFICE BREAK-UP FROM OCTOBER 17-NOVEMBER 2:
- Monday, October 17 – Rs 1.75 Crore
- Tuesday, October 18 – Rs 1.88 Crore
- Wednesday, October 19 – Rs 1.95 Crore
- Thursday, October 20 – Rs 1.90 Crore
- Friday, October 21 – Rs 2.05 Crore
- Saturday, October 22 – Rs 2.55 Crore
- Sunday, October 23 – Rs 2.65 Crore
- Monday, October 24 – Rs 1.90 Crore
- Tuesday, October 25 – Rs 2.35 Crore
- Wednesday, October 26 – Rs 2.60 Crore
- Thursday, October 27 – Rs 2.60 Crore
- Friday, October 28 – Rs 2.75 Crore
- Saturday, October 29 – Rs 4.1 Crore
- Sunday, October 30 – Rs 4.4 Crore
- Monday, October 31 – Rs 2.3 Crore
- Tuesday, November 1 – Rs 2.3 Crore
- Wednesday, November 2 – Rs 2.05 Crore
- Total – Rs 42.08 Crore
Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.
