Kantara Hindi Remake: Rishab Shetty is currently riding high on the success of his Kannada action-thriller Kantara. The film based on the ancient legend of Bhoota Kola has garnered Rs 42 Crore Nett at Indian box office. The roaring performance of the film’s Hindi version has made it the third Kannada blockbuster of 2022 post KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona. The actor-director was recently hailed by actor turned director Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his impactful storytelling. As the film is being appreciated by netizens for convincingly depict rural customs and ancient folklore in a modern-day story. Rishab reacted to the idea of a Hindi remake of his blockbuster.Also Read - Adipurush Release Date: Makers Postpone Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer, Fans Say 'Need More Work on VFX...'

RISHAB SHETTY NOT KEEN TO WORK IN BOLLYWOOD

The actor-filmmaker said that he doesn’t want to cash in on the remake trend. According to him, there’s no possibility for a Hindi remake as he isn’t interested in one. In an interaction with Times of India, he told, “To play such characters you have to believe in the roots and culture.” On working in Hindi films, he stated that since the language barrier is diminishing, and the PAN India audiences are appreciating regional content. He would rather make films in Kannada and dub and release them in Hindi belt. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Musical Romantic Drama 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Turns 25