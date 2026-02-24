Home

Kantara Mimicry Row: Karnataka HC bashes Ranveer Singh, grants interim relief; says ‘internet never forgets’

Court stays coercive action against Ranveer Singh but pulls him up sharply over alleged mimicry at IFFI Goa, says “internet never forgets.”

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s alleged mimicry of a character inspired by Kantara: Chapter 1 took a serious legal turn on February 24, when the Karnataka High Court granted him interim relief but did not hold back in its criticism. In a packed courtroom, with sharp exchanges and strong words, Justice M Nagaprasanna stayed any coercive action against the actor in a case linked to alleged hurt to religious sentiments. However, the relief came with a stern warning. The court made it clear that celebrity status does not grant immunity when public faith is involved.

The case stems from Ranveer’s appearance at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he allegedly mimicked a character associated with the cultural and religious backdrop of Kantara. A complaint followed, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments, an issue that quickly snowballed into a legal battle.

What exactly happened at IFFI Goa?

According to the complaint, the actor’s mimicry at the film festival crossed a line. The character he allegedly imitated is rooted in regional tradition and sacred practice. The complainant argued that the act was not merely entertainment but was insensitive to deeply held beliefs in Karnataka.

Here’s what the High Court said

During the hearing, the judge remarked that mimicking a deity or sacred representation cannot be brushed aside lightly. “You, being an actor, influence so many people. When you have that, you should be responsible. You may mimic, you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. You can’t be loose-lipped at all. You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody,” the court observed.

The judge added that while the statement may not appear deliberate, it reflected “gross ignorance” of a sacred regional act. He further said that Singh had “definitely hurt the sentiments.”

The court’s strong observations on public responsibility

The bench repeatedly underlined that public figures carry greater responsibility. “You are reckless. And you have no right to do what you have done,” the judge told the actor. The court also delivered a reminder about the digital age: “Words may be withdrawn, but content on the internet cannot be taken back.” Stressing that the internet never forgets, the judge cautioned that public statements have a lasting impact.

The complainant’s counsel argued that Singh should have been particularly careful, pointing out that his wife, Deepika Padukone, hails from Karnataka. They claimed he was asked to stop during the event, but did not. The court observed that he “should have been very, very careful.”

Legal grounds under BNS 2023

The FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, dealing with promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments. Ranveer’s counsel, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, described the remarks as “completely insensitive” and submitted that the actor was willing to address any hurt caused.

He argued that the FIR was based on a brief order and that careless statements do not automatically amount to deliberate intent under BNS. The matter has now been adjourned to March 2, 2026. Until then, the High Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against Ranveer Singh. For now, the legal shield stands, but the larger debate around celebrity responsibility and cultural sensitivity is far from over.

