Kantara Plagiarism Row: Kantara is the third biggest hit in 2022 from the Kannada film industry after KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona. The film is being hailed for its depiction of rural tradition and customs with utmost artistic finesse. However, the makers have landed themselves in an unexpected controversy. The plagiarism row comprising the allegations by Thaikkudam Bridge that alleged Varaha Roopam has been plagiarised from their song Navarasam. Now, a District Court at Kozhikode in its judgement has said that the song cannot be played in theatres, OTT or other digital streaming platforms without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.Also Read - Kerala-based Band Thaikkudam Bridge To Sue 'Kantara' Makers For Plagiarism

CHECK OUT THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE’S POST SHARING KERALA COURT’S JUDGMENT ON VARAHA ROOPAM PLAGIARISM ROW:

THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE WRITES THANK YOU NOTE POST KERALA COURT’S JUDGEMENT ON VARAHA ROOPAM PLAGIARISM ROW

Thaikkudam Bridge shared the court’s judgement on its Instagram handle which read, “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the Producer, Director, Music Composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan and others from playing the Song Varaha Roopam in the Film Kantara without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge. Suit for Injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudam Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India.” They captioned their post as, “Thank you for everyone’s continued support. #navarasam #thaikkudambridge #bethebridge.” Also Read - Festival to bring together music and adventure

Thaikkudam Bridge is a Kerala-based multi-genre music band, founded and formed in 2013 by Govind Vasantha and Siddharth Menon.

