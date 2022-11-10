Kantara, PS-1, Karthikeya-2 And RRR: A Wake-Up Call For Bhojpuri Cinema

Bhojpuri film industry that represents Indian states of UP and Bihar has become symbolic of depicting overt sexism and sleaziness. The roaring success of Kantara, Ponniyin Sevlan-1, Karthikeya-2 and RRR is a wakeup call not just for Bollywood but Bhojpuri cinema as well to retrospect its craft and vision.

Kantara And RRR – Wake-up Call Fo Bhojpuri Cinema: The tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 has made Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Yash the new national heartthrobs. While sensation mongers can create the Hindi Vs South Indian languages narrative to run their kitchen. It is the PAN India acceptance that makes a blockbuster irrespective of any regional barriers. However, Bhojpuri film industry has failed to depict its rich cultural legacy on-screen for several decades. In-spite of exceptional talents from UP and Bihar making their mark globally, Bhojpuri cinema has been witnessing content crisis since late 60s. The rampant sexism, stereotypes and Bollywood inspired plot has made a mockery of mainstream Bhojpuri films. An overview at the way forward for cinematic renaissance.

Bhojpuri Films Experiencing Content Crisis!

There have been Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood films earlier as well. But the success or failure of any Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Malayalam movie depends entirely on the entertainment quotient. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, actors turned politicians, are among the well-known faces of Bhojpuri industry. However, the present-day Bhojpuri cinema could neither keep pace with the popularity nor the content of other regional industries. Post the classic blockbuster Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo (1963), Bhojpuri industry has experienced content degradation. Mere remaking and rebooting trashy Bollywood plot from the late 70s and 80s. Even Padma Shri, former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra produced a movie Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi that had fair share of cringeworthy dance number and lyrics.

Bhojpuri Cinema And Its Rampant Sexism!

While Hindi-heartland stories have been cashed in quite often by Bollywood, Bhojpuri films somehow failed to present the Bhojpur-Purvanchal culture in its full essence. A region that is explored by Western travelers for its spiritual legacy and cultural heritage has been mocked by trashy depiction in pop culture. Bhojpuri films today have some of the most obscene and sexist songs and choreography objectifying women. While working on this piece yours truly, who hails from PM’s constituency is equally let down by the sad commentary on Bhojpuri art. At a time when we are rooting for women in armed forces, it’s disheartening to see weird lyrics on jeans and lehenga in mainstream Bhojpuri cinema. An industry that once had Bhikhari Thakur, the “Shakespeare of Bhojpuri” who became the torch bearer of feminist renaissance in Bhojpuri literature doesn’t pay any heed to gender sensitivity in portrayal of women in movies and songs.

Bhojpur Getting Stereotyped And Misrepresented!

As Bhojpuri cinema witnesses a dearth of genuine storytellers and Bollywood likes to stereotype UP-Bihar, it is the art that gets exploited by mediocrity and ignorance. UP and Bihar have given the maximum parliamentarians, civil servants, journalists and ample TRP content to Prime-Time news reports. The land of sages and saints that gave Tulsidas, Surdas, Kabir Das and Buddha, has been reduced to a den of goons and gangsters on the silver-screen. With not a single movie showcasing the grandeur heritage of Bhojpur-Purvanchal region, it seems like a deliberate effort towards cultural misrepresentation by the soft power industry.

RRR, PS-1 And Kantara – The Way Forward!

S Rajamouli’s Baahubali took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata and mythology played an important role in RRR as well. Mani Ratnam, known for his intriguing storytelling created the grand Chola empire for the silver-screen in his on-screen adaptation of Kalki’s novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film’s PAN India appeal and authentic costumes and set designs in terms of art direction undoubtedly makes it India’s answer to Game of Thrones. Similarly, the low-budget adventure-thriller Karthikeya-2, a modern-day tale narrated in the backdrop of Lord Krishna’s story from Srimad Bhagavad Purana resonated with the masses. However, Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara turned out to be a game-changer with its compact and cohesive screenplay. Kantara’s take on the ancient legend of Bhoota Kola was hailed by both critics and audiences.

Kantara, PS-1, Karthikeya-2 and RRR are just the stepping stones towards what the west has been doing since decades. Retelling of ancient legends, folklore, history, and literature on the celluloid always had a universal appeal. Hollywood classics that turned out to be Academy Award winners like Ben-Hur, The Ten Commandments, Samson and Delilah and Troy were based on Jewish, Christian and Greek mythology respectively. Given the recent success of Brahmastra, it is imperative to keep in pace with the changing times for any filmmaker or screenwriter to thrive. India’s cultural legacy derived from its ancient texts, customs, rituals and spiritual history are the very soul of its demography. Which in turn, influences the moviegoers’ tastes and preferences towards the kind of cinema they like to watch.

Bhojpuri Industry Missing Out Untapped Potential!

UP and Bihar have abundance of world class artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpaye, Priyanka Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shabana Azmi. However, Bhojpuri cinema hasn’t attempted any story on its achievers, although India’s five prime ministers hail from UP. Bihar, the sister North Indian state is also known as the land of Kamasutra, the ancient Sanskrit text written by sage Vatsyayana who lived in Pataliputra, now modern-day Patna. From revolutionaries to modern socio-political reformers, Purvanchal has always been the centerstage of dissent and democracy at par with the West. With sheer determination and faith, it’s possible to convey an inspirational and interesting story from Bhojpuri belt and turn it into a magnum opus.

Bhojpuri New Wave Cinema

Few years back nobody dared to attempt a Baahubali, RRR, Bimbisara or Ponniyin Selvan 1. But today a brave vision turned into success story. Use of content, ideation, visionary script, VFX or action if needed, could make Bhojpuri films made on large scale into grand successes. Today, the Bhojpuri film industry must retrospect its vision and become the catalyst of change for the Bhojpuri New Wave Cinema. In 2022, as millennials are leading the New India’s future, it’s about time that Bhojpuri artists emerge as responsible cultural ambassadors of India.

